Indonesia’s Mount Ibu Erupts

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Mount Ibu, a volcano in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, has erupted, spewing thick grey ash and dark clouds into the sky for five minutes.

Officials said Monday that volcanic earthquakes at the mountain are still intense so there is a possibility of another eruption.

After an eruption on Friday, the center raised the alert level for the volcano from 2 to 3, the second-highest level, which widens the radius of the area which should be vacated.

Local authorities have prepared evacuation tents, but no evacuation order has been reported yet.

Officials say 13,000 people live within a 3-mile radius of the crater.