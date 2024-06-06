KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu Erupts 3 Times, Spewing Lava And Clouds Of Gray Ash

June 6, 2024 3:49AM PDT
Share
Indonesia’s Mount Ibu Erupts 3 Times, Spewing Lava And Clouds Of Gray Ash
In this photo video released by Indonesia’s Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (Badan Geology), the night sky glows as Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials during an eruption on Halmahera Island, Indonesia, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Badan Geologi via AP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Ibu has erupted three times in one day, spewing red lava and clouds of grey ash.

No injuries were reported.

The volcano, located on an island in the eastern North Maluku province, has been erupting almost every day since early May.

Authorities have raised the alert to the highest level as the number of eruptions and deep volcanic earthquakes have significantly increased.

Officials say Thursday’s eruptions sent ash clouds up to 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) into the air, with bursts of incandescent red lava with some lightning.

More than 1,900 people have been evacuated from three villages close to the volcano.

More about:
Indonesia’s Mount Ibu

Popular Posts

1

Mortgage Rates Ease, Pulling The Average Rate On A 30-Year Home Loan To Just Below 7%
2

Oregon Senator Says Voters Sent Message in Primary Election
3

DA Mike Schmidt Can’t Hit The Bricks Fast Enough
4

Appeals Court Halts Former President Trump's Georgia Election Case While Appeal On Willis Disqualification Pending
5

Former President Donald Trump Convicted Of All 34 Felony Counts In New York Hush Money Trial, Sentencing Set For July 11th