India Lands Spacecraft Near The Moon’s South Pole
August 23, 2023 10:05AM PDT
NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation.
A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon nearly four years ago, India joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
