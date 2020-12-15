Incoming Secretary Of State Under Fire For Birthday Party At Her Home
PORTLAND, Ore.– Shemia Fagan Oregon’s newly elected Secretary of State held a birthday party for one of her children at her home over the weekend. She’s one of several politicians defying Governor Kate Brown’s order to keep gatherings to 6 from the same family. A neighbor took pictures from across the street and sent them to PJ Media. 7 adults and their children were reported at the home. Some wore masks others did not. There was a lack of social distancing outside under small tents.
Mayor of Sandy Stan Pulliam posted on facebook ” Shemia Fagan’s actions show how Democrat leadership mandates only apply to you not them. Oregon can do and must do better.” The quote went on to take issue with the elite birthday celebration for kids.