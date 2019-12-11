Incarcerated Students To Have Access To Computers In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – Incarcerated students have access to the internet for the first time in Washington state allowing them to work toward earning computer coding certificates.
KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that 10 students at the state Corrections Center for Women received their Tacoma Community College certificates in web development.
Officials say the internet was not allowed for those incarcerated inside corrections facilities amid concerns inmates could contact people on the outside.