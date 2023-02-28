In Search of a Bowl of “Soul Soothing Ramen”

There’s a lot to hate about winter, but one thing that’s good about it is it’s SOUP WEATHER! There are many lovely soups out there, but a nice bowl of Ramen on a chilly day is pretty darned good! Ron Scott from EATER PDX just spent weeks researching where to get what he calls soul soothing Ramen around the Portland Metro area. He’s put together a new map of where you can find the best in Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard, and Beaverton.

If you’re the instant Ramen fan, know that you’re not alone. About 95 billion packs of ramen instant noodles are eaten every year. (That’s enough for every college student in the United States to eat about 13 packs a day every day for a year.)