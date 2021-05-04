      Weather Alert

In-Person Visits To Resume For Prisoners In Washington State

May 4, 2021 @ 10:40am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Department of Corrections says in-person visits will soon resume at state correctional facilities.

The state suspended all visitations on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19, so it’s been over a year since in-person visits were allowed.

Corrections officials say with the number of vaccinations rising, the department has finalized months of planning for operations to safely reopen structured in-person visitation.

Approved visitors can now submit an appointment request form online.

Visits are scheduled to start May 9, which is Mother’s Day.

One-hour visits with people 16 years old or older will be allowed once a month, and visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening.

