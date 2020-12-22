In-N-Out To Hear From Potential Neighbors
Should they build a new In-N-Out Burger on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway just east of 217 right next to the Chick Fillet? The California based fast food chain is thinking about doing just that in Beaverton and they would like your input. A lot of people love In-N-Out Burger…and the long lines prove it. The newest Oregon location in Keizer has been essentially packed 24/7 since it opened up in June of last year. An online forum is being hosted tonight by representatives of In-N-Out…they’ll be hearing from those who can’t wait to have one closer to them but, also from people with major traffic concerns.