In-N-Out Denied Application For Beaverton

August 30, 2022 4:03PM PDT
Courtesy: MGN Online

BEAVERTON, Ore. – You have to put a hold on that double-double order in Beaverton.

The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation says an independent hearing officer has denied an application from In-N-Out to build a location near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 170th.

The officer says the restaurant didn’t show that they would be able use parts of the site for excess drive-thru customers during the potentially multi-year “opening” period.

The decision can be appealed.

