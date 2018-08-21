In-N-Out Coming To Keizer?

Keizer, Or. – Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark says a representative of the In-N-Out Burger chain was at last night’s city council meeting asking about the city’s sign code. She says he “indicated they are very close bringing In-N-Out Burger to Keizer Station and wanted to iron out a few of the details before they complete their work.”

Clark says the company is interested in Keizer Station because of its easy freeway access. She says ” they were clear this is not 100% done yet. So, I will wait for them to make the announcement when they’ve got a ring and a date.”

It would be Oregon’s third In-N-Out restaurant. The other two are in Medford and Grants Pass.