In-N-Out Coming To Keizer?
By Pat Boyle
|
Aug 21, 2018 @ 8:55 AM

Keizer, Or. – Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark says a representative of the In-N-Out Burger chain was at last night’s city council meeting asking  about the city’s sign code. She says he “indicated they are very close bringing In-N-Out Burger to Keizer Station and wanted to iron out a few of the details before they complete their work.”

Clark says the company is interested in Keizer Station because of its easy freeway access. She says ” they were clear this is not 100% done yet. So, I will wait for them to make the announcement when they’ve got a ring and a date.”

It would be Oregon’s third In-N-Out restaurant. The other two are in Medford and Grants Pass.

