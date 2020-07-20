In-N-Out Burger Could Be Coming To Tualatin
“It’s exciting, it would be really nice to have a well established restaurant chain that people really like.” That’s what Tualatin mayor Frank Bubenik had to say when asked about the popular burger chain, who is in the very early stages of the permitting process.
In-N-Out is eyeing the former site of the Village Inn next to Bridgeport village.
He said the number one question he has received is about traffic, and how they intend to deal with that.
In-N-Out Burger is holding a neighborhood meeting this Thursday, July 23rd at 6pm. The meeting will be via zoom.
Zoom Meeting ID: 856 1621 4169 Password: 064712.