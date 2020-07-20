      Weather Alert

In-N-Out Burger Could Be Coming To Tualatin

Jul 20, 2020 @ 3:13pm

“It’s exciting, it would be really nice to have a well established restaurant chain that people really like.” That’s what Tualatin mayor Frank Bubenik had to say when asked about the popular burger chain, who is in the very early stages of the permitting process.

In-N-Out is eyeing the former site of the Village Inn next to Bridgeport village.

He said the number one question he has received is about traffic, and how they intend to deal with that.

In-N-Out Burger is holding a neighborhood meeting this Thursday, July 23rd at 6pm. The meeting will be via zoom.

Zoom Meeting ID: 856 1621 4169 Password: 064712.

 

TAGS
Animal Style burgers Double-Double Fries Shakes
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast