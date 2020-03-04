In Italy And Beyond, Virus Outbreak Reshapes Work And Play
ROME (AP) – Italy has closed schools and universities and barred fans from all sporting events for the next few weeks because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus has transformed how people work, shop, pray and have fun. Saudi Arabia banned citizens from performing the Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca, Iran canceled Friday prayers for a second time, and everywhere came calls to end that symbol of trust — the handshake. Iran, Italy and South Korea account for 80% of the new virus cases outside China. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.