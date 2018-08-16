Improving Air Quality In Portland; Advisory Still In Place

Portland, Oregon – The air-quality in the Portland-area is improving, but still in the unhealthy category. Schools canceled outdoor sports practices yesterday to keep kids safe. Daycare’s are also kept children indoors. Doctors recommend everyone limit their time and activity outdoors. The air outside can also be bad for pets especially for dogs like pugs and bull dogs. The Air Quality Alert from The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has expired, but a lesser urgent Air Quality advisory reminds in place until Friday morning as a precaution.

Air Quality Alert

Clackamas-Columbia-Hood River-Marion-Multnomah-Polk-Washington-

Yamhill-Clark-Cowlitz-Wahkiakum-

Including the cities of Oregon City, Mollala, Sandy,

Government Camp, St. Helens, Vernonia, Clatskanie, Hood River,

Cascade Locks, Parkdale, Salem, Stayton, Detroit, Portland, Gresham,

Multnomah Falls, Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grande Ronde,

Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, McMinnville, Newberg, Vancouver,

Battle Ground, Washougal, Ridgefield, Yacolt, Amboy, Longview,

Kelso, Castle Rock, Cathlamet, and Grays River

1005 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of

Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which

remains in effect until noon Friday.

Smoke will remain in the region, and will cause air quality to reach

unhealthy levels at times through Friday morning. Conditions will

gradually improve later today, with more improvement Thursday and

Thursday night. However, hazy skies will remain.

Wildfires burning across parts of Washington have been creating

abundant smoke. Low level smoke that drifted into western

Oregon along the Columbia River earlier this week still remains over

the region. But, this smoke is gradually thinning today through

Thursday, with conditions slowly improving. In addition, smoke

continues to filter into the region from the north, affecting areas

along the Cowlitz River Valley.

Pollutants in smoke may cause burning eyes, runny nose, and can

aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and

keep children indoors if it is smoky.

More information about air quality can be found online at:

Southwest Clear Air Agency at: www.swcleanair.org

Oregon Dept of Environmental Quality at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ