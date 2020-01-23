Impeachment Trial: Democrats Lay Out Case Against President Trump

House impeachment managers accused President Trump of trying to “cheat” in the 2020 election as they made their case for his removal from office on the second day of the Senate trial. Lead House manager Representative Adam Schiff said he believes Democrats will make an “overwhelming case” for Mr. Trump’s conviction on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.Impeachment managers detailed the involvement of Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine policy and the push to “smear” the former ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch.
The Democratic managers have a total of 24 hours spread out over three days to present their case and urge senators to vote to remove the president from office. Mr. Trump’s lawyers will then have 24 hours of their own to mount his defense.
The mood in the Senate on the second day was antsy. A protester interrupted Congressman Hakeem Jeffries while Senator Tom Cotton elected to order a glass of milk, the only beverage other than water that is allowed.
Mr. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted as he departed from the World Economic Forum in Davos. During Schiff’s presentation, Mr. Trump tweeted “NO PRESSURE.” In addition to a number of retweets, he called a comment by Senator Rand Paul “true” that the more the GOP hears Schiff’s arguments, “the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade!”
The trial will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday, when House managers will continue their arguments.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers will present their defense to Democrats’ arguments on Saturday.