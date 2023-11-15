Impeachment Saga, Soaring Encounters, and a Hefty Bill for Taxpayers

Buckle up, because the border saga just got crazier. In case you missed it, the House hit pause on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but the border chatter is far from quiet.

The House tried to put Mayorkas in the hot seat, accusing him of dropping the ball on border and immigration chaos. Some Republicans are all for the impeachment drama, while others are throwing caution to the wind. Meanwhile, the encounters at the border are shooting through the roof, hitting levels we haven’t seen before.

Just when you thought the numbers couldn’t get any wilder, on Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) dropped a bombshell – they nabbed nearly a quarter of a million (that’s 240,988!) illegal aliens at the U.S.-Mexico border in October alone. Yeah, you read that right.

But wait, there’s more. Brace yourselves for this one: Americans might be shelling out up to a whopping $451 billion to take care of migrants who strolled into the U.S.

Curious? You should be. Click the link below and dive into Lars Larson’s chat with Congressman Cliff Bentz. They’re breaking down the impeachment drama, the border chaos, and now, the mind-boggling cost that could hit American wallets.

Stay tuned – this political rollercoaster is far from over!