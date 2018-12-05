It’s a chance to to experience the Pacific Ocean, in all its glory, in the middle of a light show.

This holiday season, you can catch a musical performance that illuminates six acres of land and sea, it’s at Pacific Reef Hotel.

“Illuminate the Pacific,” presents three musical light shows featuring skillfully programmed lasers reflecting off the coastal scenery, synchronized to classic holiday tunes, medley and videos.”

What: Nightly holiday laser show on the shoreline of Gold Beach, Oregon

Where: Pacific Reef Hotel, Gold Beach, Oregon

When: Nightly showings from 6:00-8:00 p.m. PST through December 2018

Why: Celebrate the magic of the holiday season while making new memories and traditions.