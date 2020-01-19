Illegally Possessed Firearm Seized in Portland Traffic Stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — An illegally possessed firearm is off the streets and three men are behind bars. Police pulled over a vehicle at Southeast 142nd and Division after learning the passenger was associating with two others involved in gun violence. Officers spotted a gun in the car during the stop and seized a semi-automatic handgun.
24-year-old John Weems was arrested for a warrant and violating his parole. 29-year-old Duronte Talton and 23-year-old Kaleb Anderson were booked for interfering with a peace officer. Anderson also faces a charge of resisting arrest. Investigators say additional charges are expected.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted the traffic stop. The unit is engaging in enhanced patrols to interdict criminal behaviors.