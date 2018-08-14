Illegal Street Racers Shutdown Fremont Bridge, Freeway

Portland, Oregon – Illegal Street racers shut down the Fremont Bridge for the second time in three years. Drivers were stuck waiting on the lower deck of the bridge Sunday night while cars were doing donuts in the middle of the freeway. Some cars had their doors open and came within feet of those watching. Kristine Dills was a car’s length back, but she tells KGW her daughters were scared. She says the whole thing lasted about 20-minutes. So far there have been no arrests.

Viewers shared this video with KGW:

Three years ago the same thing happened on the top deck of the Fremont bridge. Six people were arrested in that incident.