Illegal Guns Seized In Portland
Portland, Ore. – Two handguns were taken off the streets in Southeast Portland on Friday night during traffic stops by the Gun Violence Reduction Team.
Sergeant Kevin Allen says a 20 year-old, Jermyah Washington, was arrested at 131st and Division.
He’s facing several charges. The second gun was seized from a stolen vehicle at 117th and Stark. Criminal charges in that case are pending further investigation.
Proactive patrol by the Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to get illegally possessed guns off the street. On Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:07 p.m., officers stopped a stolen car in the 11700 Block of Southeast Stark Street. During the recovery of the car, the officers located and seized a Smith & Wesson handgun (photo). Criminal charges are pending further investigation.
Then at 11:55 p.m., GVRT officers stopped a vehicle in the 13100 block of Southeast Division Street. Inside they located a SAR Arms handgun (photo). Jermyah L. Washington, 20 (photo), was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code).
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence citywide.
