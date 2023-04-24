Ilani Hotel Open For Business

Ridgefield, Wash. — The highly anticipated luxury ilani Hotel has finally opened its doors. The grand opening ceremony took place on Monday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m. The event was held at the threshold of the Cowlitz Cultural Corridor, which connects the new hotel to the casino. The ceremony featured the tribal drum group, a blessing by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s spiritual leader, and brief remarks from tribal, project, and local leadership. Following the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to tour the hotel property and its amenities.

The 14-story hotel tower is the latest addition to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s master development plan. It offers luxury guest service and amenities with nearly 300 guest rooms, an indoor-outdoor pool experience, and a top-floor Italian-influenced restaurant, Bella Vista, with panoramic views from the Cascade Mountains to the foothills of the Coast Range.

“The ilani Hotel opening is a landmark achievement for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and reflects our unwavering commitment to our tribal members, to our guests, and to our community,” said Cowlitz General Council Chairwoman Patty Kinswa-Gaiser.

Design details throughout the hotel tower pay homage to the heritage of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. For example, the Cowlitz Cultural Corridor connects the new ilani Hotel tower to the existing casino resort with an immersive experience that preserves and celebrates the cultural heritage and aboriginal lands of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. Guests can learn about traditional woven cedar baskets and hats, button blankets and regalia, stone bowls, pestles, fishing equipment, and other tools representative of those used by Cowlitz Indian tribal ancestors. An impressive central light fixture illuminates the hallway featuring an array of hand-carved Cowlitz tribal artisan canoe paddles commissioned specifically for the corridor.

The hotel’s decor incorporates high-quality aesthetics and elements of the Pacific Northwest, including wood, stone, metal, and glass. A color palette of creams, blues, and grays creates a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, enlivened by unmatched views from floor-to-ceiling windows in the lobby and guest rooms.

At ground level, a fully equipped fitness center keeps guests on track with their exercise routines, while relaxation takes center stage at the state-of-the-art indoor-outdoor pool experience. The Lobby Cafe offers coffee, blended drinks, snacks, breakfast, and lunch with drinks from locally made Red Leaf Organic Coffee, while the Lobby Bar & Bistro offers expertly crafted cocktails in a relaxed environment.

The hotel’s staffed concierge is available 24/7 to guide visitors to the can’t-miss property and area attractions. The range of guest accommodations includes the Executive Suite, with approximately 1,600 square feet, the sprawling Deluxe Suite, offering more than 1,300 square feet, and the Corner Suite with 180-degree floor-to-ceiling views of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s reservation and either the Coast Range or the Cascade Range.

“The ilani Hotel is an opportunity to extend our world-class gaming and entertainment experience in a fabulously luxurious setting,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani. “From well-appointed guest rooms and suites to carefully crafted menus and service offerings, no detail has been overlooked in creating a memorable stay.”