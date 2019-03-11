Igloo Cooler Voluntary Recall

Imagine looking for your child, you can hear them, but don’t know where they are….Igloo Coolers has issued a voluntary recall of several models due to a stainless-steel latch that could inadvertently close and lock a person inside. This after a Florida Boy became trapped inside after crawling into a cooler while hiding in his garage. According to our partner KGW, the parents heard a muffled scream and found their child locked in the cooler. The recall models are Igloo Marine Elite, 54, 72, 94 and 110 quart coolers.

The following models are being recalled:

Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375

Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374

Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574

Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108

Igloo said it was working to send consumers a latch replacement kit to fix the switch out the current latch. Consumers with one of the above coolers can call Igloo at 1(888)-257-0934 to see if their kit has been mailed.

