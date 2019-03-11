Igloo Cooler Voluntary Recall
By Jeff Thomas
|
Mar 10, 2019 @ 7:17 PM

Imagine looking for your child, you can hear them, but don’t know where they are….Igloo Coolers has issued a voluntary recall of several models due to a stainless-steel latch that could inadvertently close and lock a person inside. This after a Florida Boy became trapped inside after crawling into a cooler while hiding in his garage. According to our partner KGW, the parents heard a muffled scream and found their child locked in the cooler. The recall models are Igloo Marine Elite, 54, 72, 94 and 110 quart coolers.

The following models are being recalled:

Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375
Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374
Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574
Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108
Igloo said it was working to send consumers a latch replacement kit to fix the switch out the current latch. Consumers with one of the above coolers can call Igloo at 1(888)-257-0934 to see if their kit has been mailed.

Graphic Courtesy of KGW. See the full story at: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/nation-world/igloo-coolers-recalled-after-child-gets-locked-inside/283-21cf5c9a-5d7b-4b09-9683-0728ac7f42f9

