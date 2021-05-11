If Your Kids Are White, Jay Inslee Wants To Make Sure They Know They Are Bad
Northwest governments have gone all in on a dangerous and damaging philosophy: Critical Race Theory.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a law mandating teacher training in CRT so schools can force it on your kids.
CRT says if you have white skin, you’re a bad kid.
If you are a child of color, then you are a victim.
Don’t take my word for it. The architect of CRT is Ibrahim Kendi.
Kendi claims there’s good discrimination and bad discrimination. One quote tells the whole story.
“The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”
So if you start from the false belief that America is a systematically racist nation and has been for hundreds of years…then the only solution, according to Kendi, is to set up a system that discriminates AGAINST some people based on their skin.
He calls that “anti racism”…and these days its hard to find a private company, school or government that hasn’t formally declared it’s “anti racist” policy.
America was wrong when it denied jobs and education and drinking fountains and lunch counters and even seats on a city bus based on skin color.
This CRT claptrap is equally wrong and the schools you pay for are ramming it down the throats of our children.
You can read more about this ridiculous system here: https://www.streetroots.org/news/2021/04/13/opinion-oregon-legislation-will-transform-justice
