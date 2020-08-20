If you want to stop the riots make the penalties tougher
Lars brings on US Congressman Jodey Arrington, the Representative for Texas’s 19th congressional district to discuss how we should stop the BLM rioting in major cities. There’s no question that these cities are still being overwhelmed by rioters and protesters but it’s clear there needs to be new legislation to stop the non-peaceful and extremely violent. Listen below for more.
