If You Take a Selfie Through a Toilet Paper Roll, You Will Look Like the Moon
Need some new social distancing entertainment? BuzzFeed wants you to know that if you shoot a selfie through a toiler-paper roll, your face will come out looking like the Man in the Moon.
The photographic trend has been catching on while everyone’s bored at home during quarantine, and one super-bored person even reports that the trick works equally well if you shoot your dog’s face rather than your own through the tube (although someone else tried it with their pet bird and it didn’t work as well). Have fun!