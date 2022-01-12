      Weather Alert

If you needed a heart transplant, would you take a GMO heart from a pig?

Jan 12, 2022 @ 2:40pm

They say bacon is bad for your heart, but what if your heart is made from bacon? U.S. doctors have transplanted a genetically-modified pig heart into a patient who was ineligible for a human heart. Is this the future of organ replacement? For more information Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.

