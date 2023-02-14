If you let your kids watch Disney+, consider this…

For most of us, Disney’s cartoons and movies were the go-to for family friendly, wholesome entertainment, but is the latest cartoon from Disney Plus just a tool to indoctrinate your kids into believing their skin color is their most important trait? A children’s cartoon on Disney+ called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which is a reboot of an early 2000s show, incorporates aspects of Critical Race Theory. In the season finale, the show’s characters, who are growing up in contemporary America, learn that the town of Smithville plans to erect a statue of its founder, Christian A. Smith, who was a slaveholder. One of the main characters, Maya, becomes aware of this fact and discusses the possibility of toppling the statue. The show also includes a White character who exhibits “white fragility” and critiques Abraham Lincoln’s approach to ending slavery. For more information, Lars speaks with Terry Schilling, the president of American Principles Project.