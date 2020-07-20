If you don’t join the liberals cause on campus you oppose them
Lars brings on Dr. William Jacobson, a clinical professor of law, Director of the Securities Law clinic at Cornell Law School, and contributor of legal insurrection to discuss what college campuses are pushing during the times of the pandemic and BLM protests. In a higher education based system you would think that it would preach open-mindedness thinking, well you would be thinking wrong. Both students and faculty alike, are hypocritically dividing people to either believe they are racist or anti-racist or in other words if you aren’t with them, you oppose them. Listen below for more.
