If Joann Hardesty Gets Her Way And Slices The PPB’s Budget, Can They Keep People Safe?

Feb 19, 2021 @ 11:24am

Since making her way onto the Portland City Council, cutting funding and police accountability has been focus number one with a bullet for Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. With the city’s police now looking at a proposed 5% budget cut, which is likely to effect training the most, will the police be able to keep people safe if the cuts take place?

To discuss this, Lars spoke with retired Multnomah Co. Sheriff, Bernie Giusto who explains what the real impact will be on not only law enforcement, but the communities they are working to protect if the budget cuts happen.

