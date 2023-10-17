IDF Attributes Hospital Rocket Strike To Islamic Jihad

Israel’s Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that the rocket strike on a hospital in Gaza, which Hamas claims resulted in the deaths of at least 500 people, was carried out by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

According to the IDF, their analysis of operational systems revealed that a barrage of rockets was launched by Gaza-based terrorists, and these rockets passed near the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza when it was struck. The IDF cited intelligence from multiple sources in attributing the responsibility for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital to Islamic Jihad.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry had earlier stated that at least 500 people lost their lives in the hospital due to an Israeli airstrike. However, Israel has refuted this, asserting that hospitals are not military targets for its forces.

The IDF emphasized, “A hospital is a highly sensitive building and is not an IDF target.” They also indicated that they are conducting an investigation into the source of the explosion while emphasizing their commitment to accuracy and reliability in their findings.

Israeli Prime Minister [Name] responded to accusations by Hamas and Palestinian supporters, asserting that the responsibility for the hospital attack lay with the “barbarian terrorists in Gaza” and not the IDF.