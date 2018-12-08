Idaho Steelhead Fishing To Remain Open On Most Rivers

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) – Idaho wildlife officials have approved an agreement with conservation groups and sport anglers to keep most steelhead fishing areas open.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously to support the deal on Friday, the same day Idaho steelhead seasons were scheduled to close.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that portions of the South Fork of the Clearwater River and the Salmon River will remain closed.

The commission last month voted to suspend the steelhead fishing season because of a possible federal lawsuit by six conservation groups contending the state’s steelhead regulations harm federally protected wild steelhead.

Idaho wild steelhead have been struggling and were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1997. Wild steelhead must be released by anglers unharmed, but some die from the handling.