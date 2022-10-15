Idaho Man Dies While Fighting As Volunteer In Ukraine

KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

October 14, 2022 5:01PM PDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho man who volunteered to join the Ukrainian military has died of a shrapnel wound sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk. Thirty-four-year-old Dane Partridge of Rexburg, Idaho died Tuesday. His sister Jenny Corry says Partridge was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and felt spiritually called to help the Ukranian forces. Corry says the family is grieving, but finds solace in a picture of the truck that his fellow soldiers used to rush Partridge to the hospital. The vehicle lost three tires on the grim trip. Corry says it shows the bravery and dedication the military unit had in trying to save Partridge’s life.

