Idaho Jury Convicts Chad Daybell Of Murder In Deaths Of Wife, Girlfriend’s Two Youngest Children In Doomsday Plot

FILE – Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing, Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors will make their final arguments to jurors on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the case of Daybell, who is accused of killing his wife and his new girlfriend’s two youngest children. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury has convicted Chad Daybell of murder in the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children.

The verdict marks the end of a years-long investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. Now the jury will be tasked with deciding if Daybell should be sentenced to death for the crimes.

Prosecutors charged Daybell and his newest wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in September 2019.

Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors had said they would seek the death penalty if Daybell was convicted.

Daybell’s defense attorney argued there was not enough evidence to tie Daybell to the killings, and suggested Vallow Daybell’s older brother, Alex Cox, was the culprit.

Vallow Daybell was convicted last year and sentenced to life in prison without parole.