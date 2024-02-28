Idaho Delays Execution Of Serial Killer Thomas Eugene Creech After Failed Lethal Injection Attempts

This image provided by the Idaho Department of Correction shows Thomas Eugene Creech on Jan. 9, 2009. Creech, Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate, is scheduled to be executed at the end of the month. He was already serving time after being convicted of killing two people in Valley County in 1974 when he was sentenced to die for beating a fellow inmate to death with a sock full of batteries in 1981. (Idaho Department of Correction via AP)

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho on Wednesday delayed the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech, one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S., after a failed attempt at lethal injection.

The 73-year-old was imprisoned in 1974 and has been convicted of five murders in three states and suspected of several more.

He was already serving life in prison when he beat a fellow inmate, 22-year-old David Dale Jensen, to death in 1981 — the crime for which Creech was to be executed more than four decades later.

Idaho’s prison director said the medical team could not establish an IV line to administer the fatal drug.

The execution was to be Idaho’s first in 12 years, and was witnessed by six Idaho officials and four news media representatives.