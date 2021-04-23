ID Scam Targets State of Oregon Employees
Courtesy: MGN
Some identity thieves are using Oregon state workers’ names, to make fraudulent unemployment claims.
Oregon Live reports that I-D thieves have submitted dozens of fraudulent claims for benefits.
It’s the latest effort to cash in on a large number of claims that has come with the pandemic. The state says it does not to be part of a data breach.
The Oregon Employment Department would not address the scale of the issue, citing the risk of additional fraud. But some state agencies report a large number of their workers have had false claims submitted under their names.