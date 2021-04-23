      Weather Alert

ID Scam Targets State of Oregon Employees

Apr 23, 2021 @ 7:09am
Courtesy: MGN

Some identity thieves are using Oregon state workers’ names, to make fraudulent unemployment claims.

Oregon Live reports that I-D thieves have submitted dozens of fraudulent claims for benefits.

It’s the latest effort to cash in on a large number of claims that has come with the pandemic. The state says it does not to be part of a data breach.

The Oregon Employment Department would not address the scale of the issue, citing the risk of additional fraud. But some state agencies report a large number of their workers have had false claims submitted under their names.

Popular Posts
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Charges In George Floyd's Murder
Portland Police Shoot & Kill Armed Man at Lents Park
Portland Garment Factory Fire Was Arson
Oregon State University Makes School History With New Interim President