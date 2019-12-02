      Weather Alert

Icy Roads And School Delays Around Metro Area

Dec 2, 2019 @ 6:33am

Portland, Ore – We’re getting reports of icy roads in and around the Portland metro area, mainly outside of downtown. Here is a rough sketch of areas that may be below freezing right now. If you have to travel through these areas, give yourself extra time this morning.

 

There are a handful of schools with two hour late openings this morning because of winter weather conditions in Clark county and the Columbia River Gorge.

Clark Co. Schools (1)
• Battle Ground Sch. Dist. – North schools 2 hours late: BGHS, Amboy, Yacolt, Chief Umtuch, Captain Strong, Tukes Valley, CAM, River, SVHS. No AM preschool. Posted: Mon. 2nd, 05:53 AM
 Columbia Gorge Schools (1)
• Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 2nd, 05:31 AM
 Head Start/Early Childhood Centers (2)
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Mid Valley Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10am, 2 hrs tarde clase comenzar� a las 10am, Parkdale Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10:30a.m Parkdale Head Start 2 horas tarde clase comenzara a las 10:30 a.m.; Country Club Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10am, 2 horas tarde clase comenzara a las 10am Posted: Mon. 2nd, 06:18 AM
• OCDC Headstart – Odell Center – 2 Hour delay. Posted: Mon. 2nd, 05:38 AM
 Private & Charter Schools – SW Wash. (1)
• Firm Foundation Christian – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 2nd, 06:17 AM
 Organizations & Associations (1)
• Columbia Co. Warming Center – Open tonight from 8:00 pm – 8:00 am. Check in from 8:00-10:00 pm. 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens. 503-410-5800. Posted: Mon. 2nd, 02:55 AM

 

