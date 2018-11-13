Iconic Ski Lodge to be Restored

Three Fingered Jack and the Hoodoo Butte ski area access road. Orange showpoles are a guide of snow plow operators. Location is near the summit of the cascade mountains on the Santiam pass.

SALEM, Ore. – The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge near Sisters is now part of the National Register of Historic Places, and will soon look like what it once did.

It’s being restored to its original 1940’s design by Salem residents Dwight and Susan Sheets, “It’s going to be a day-use and traveler’s stop…Small cafe and gift shop (and) a venue for special occasions and special events.”

The Sheets believe the designation will help them secure grant funding for the $3 million dollar project. Just last week, Restore Oregon placed it on its 2019 list of most endangered places in the state, “It’s one of six lodges of its type built in the pacific northwest.”

To help, visit the lodge’s website: santiampassskilodge.org.