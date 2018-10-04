ICE Union Wants Criminal Investigation Of Portland’s Mayor
By Pat Boyle
|
Oct 4, 2018 @ 7:20 AM

Portland, Or. – The ICE union  wants a criminal investigation of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. It’s sent letters to both the U.S. Attorney General and Oregon Attorney General. Oregon live says it  has to do with the way he had police officers deal with  service calls during that long protest outside ICE offices last summer. The union wants to know  if official misconduct was involved or whether it was unconstitutional.

Oregonlive says Wheeler claims the union is going after him because he’s been pretty outspoken about the administration’s policy on illegal immigrants. He claims the ICE union’s attorney is misrepresenting what happened.

The mayor has endorsed a no vote on a measure on next month’s ballot to do away with Oregon’s sanctuary state law.

