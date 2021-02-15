Ice Storm Warning Until 6am Monday
Ice Storm Warning
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one
tenth to three quarters of an inch, heaviest near the west
Columbia Gorge and over the West Hills. Little to no ice
accumulations is anticipated in the southern and western parts
of the Portland Metro area including Clackamas County, most of
Washington County and the northern half of Clark County.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered roads. Widespread power
outages and tree damage are possible in the east metro due to
ice. Travel will become difficult if not impossible in some
locations.
Instructions: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of
an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.