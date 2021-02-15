      Breaking News
Ice Storm Warning Until 6am Monday

Feb 14, 2021 @ 5:58pm

Ice Storm Warning

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of one 
tenth to three quarters of an inch, heaviest near the west 
Columbia Gorge and over the West Hills. Little to no ice 
accumulations is anticipated in the southern and western parts 
of the Portland Metro area including Clackamas County, most of 
Washington County and the northern half of Clark County. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, 
Greater Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Monday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered roads. Widespread power 
outages and tree damage are possible in the east metro due to 
ice. Travel will become difficult if not impossible in some 
locations.
Instructions: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, 
keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of 
an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road 
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by 
calling 5 1 1.
