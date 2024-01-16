Ice Storm Warning Still In Effect For Portland Metro

Portland, Ore – The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley in Oregon, and the Greater Vancouver Area in Washington. The warning remains in effect from 2 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

What:

Significant icing is anticipated, with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph near the Columbia River Gorge.

Where:

In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, and Central Willamette Valley.

In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

When:

From 2 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

Impacts:

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

Travel will be difficult, and hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

Additional Details:

Localized ice accumulations of over one-half inch are possible for western portions of the Tualatin Valley, the West Hills of Portland, the Vancouver suburbs, and areas near the west end of the Columbia Gorge.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

Travel is strongly discouraged.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle for emergencies.

Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1 or visit: