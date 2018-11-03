Portland Ore – A man accused of murdering his wife and leaving her body in a ditch is at the center of a firestorm between ICE and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Federal officers said they placed an immigration hold on Martin Gallo-Gallardo when he was arrested in a domestic violence case in March, months before Coral Rodriguez-Lorenzo was killed. Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said they didn’t get the request. But even if they had, officials said they wouldn’t have honored it because of a 2014 federal court ruling.