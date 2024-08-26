KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ice Cave Collapse In Iceland Kills 1 Tourist, 2 Still Missing

August 26, 2024 4:33AM PDT
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Icelandic authorities are searching for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.

Icelandic broadcaster RUV says the search, which was suspended overnight when conditions made it too dangerous to continue, resumed at about 7 a.m., Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported.

Up to 60 researchers are already on the scene, with more expected to arrive throughout the day.

Local police said a group of 25 tourists from several countries were exploring an ice cave at the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in southeastern Iceland when the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

