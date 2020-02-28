I Want To Believe A Real Cap & Trade Discussion Is Coming…
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
By Cooper Banks
The legislative struggle over Cap & Trade in Oregon reminds me of an intense disagreement between spouses.
Imagine that one deep disagreement with the potential to cause lasting damage to the relationship.
I imagine that last attempt where both parties sit down and try to hash things out again, just for the sake of trying. Just to be able to say they each, “tried again”.
It’s how I see Oregon House Democrats’ recent move to subpoena Republican House members to return to Salem by March 5th.
Leading Oregon Democrats say they want GOP lawmakers to come and explain themselves for walking out. I’m quite certain most GOP lawmakers would like to hear some explanations from leading Democrats too.
Republicans don’t fully understand why Democrats refuse to place the Cap & Trade issue on an election ballot (again) for voters to decide.
Oregon Democrats don’t understand how Republicans can’t stay in Salem and work with them on the issue. The common line is, “you shouldn’t legislate at the ballot box.”
It’s another way of saying, “some things are just too huge and/or complex for voters, already hustling through their frenetic daily business, to decide.”
At the end of the day, what we’re seeing is the inevitable product of legislative super-majorities.
We shouldn’t be shocked or surprised at this gridlock, but we can also learn from it. In the meantime, it could be quite cathartic for Republicans to come back to Salem — not to vote — but just to talk…if nothing else.
Trying again just for the sake of trying…
We’ll see what happens.