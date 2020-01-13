I Just Can’t Believe My Team Did That
If you haven’t heard, the Kansas City Chiefs (my team) went on a 51-7 scoring run to come from 24 points behind and ultimately route the Houston Texans on Sunday. It means the Chiefs will move on to the AFC Championship Game as the NFL playoffs continue.
It’s very hard to describe what it was like being a Chiefs fan, watching that happen. I joked with a friend and told them it felt like I’d just finished having sex. I said, “All I know is I feel really happy, relieved, exhausted, relaxed, a little thirsty, and I HAVE to have a cigarette.”
Yes, it’s funny 🙂
But, man…what a thing to be a part of.
Here are the highlights — if you appreciate explosive football plays — you should watch;
I’ll add that as it was happening I couldn’t help but feel I was watching something unprecedented. It turns out my feeling was correct, of course.
Never in the history of the NFL, has a team come back from a four-score deficit, not just to win a game, but to crush the other team like that. We’ve never seen it…and I’m still amazed the team that did it first was the Kansas City damn Chiefs.
Of ALL the teams…
If I’d asked you before Sunday’s game, which teams you thought capable of that. You wouldn’t have guessed the Chiefs. You know that’s true.
I’m on Cloud 9 today, as you might have guessed. I am utterly amazed at my team and, of course, I couldn’t be more excited about it.
I should apologize to Seattle Seahawks fans reading this on Monday. I know I’m probably annoying you after an absolutely gut-wrenching loss to the Packers on Sunday night. Russel Wilson isn’t going to stop being incredible any time soon, which I’m sure you will all remember very soon.
Houston Texans fans — your team and that QB are going to be fun to watch the next decade or so too.
If members either fan base want a team to root for going forward, this KC Chiefs team is fun as ever. There’s plenty of room on my Chiefs bandwagon too 🙂 Hop on!!