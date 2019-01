It’s not every day you get a signed letter from the President of the United States. A copy of one anyway…….:)

Ha! So the White House sent our very own Lars Larson a copy of President Trump’s letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lars then forwarded it to the entire KXL newsroom.

When I received Lars’ email, I wondered if perhaps I should keep this document in case it has some value in the future….

Hmmmm.