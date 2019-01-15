I-84 WB to I-5 SB Closed; I-5 SB Closed at Burnside Bridge

Portland, Oregon – Traffic alert for drivers near downtown Portland. Police and medics are on the scene of a person possibly having a mental health crisis near the I-84 and I-5 interchange. The situation has shutdown the ramp from I-84 West to I-5 South. All lanes of I-5 south are also closed at the Burnside bridge. Drivers are being detoured to 405 south and the Fremont bridge to get around. It’s unclear how long the investigation will keep the freeway closed. Check back for updates on Fm News 101 and KXL.com