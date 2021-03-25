I-84 Eastbound Shutdown

Portland, Ore – Traffic on eastbound I-84 is shut down at SE 68th Avenue because of a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver.
Anyone planning to use eastbound I-84 in the next few hours should find alternate routes. This closure will impact traffic on surface streets and possibly other freeways for the next few hours.
Police say they received calls of a driver going the wrong way on the freeway early this morning. Officers on the scene confirm that there has been what appears to be a head-on collision on eastbound I-84 involving two vehicles. There are two fatalities.