I-84 Reopens After Graffiti Cleanup
July 14, 2024 4:51PM PDT
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that I-84, between I-5 and I-205 has reopened after more than 100 workers from six agencies worked through the night Saturday night to Sunday morning to cleanup graffiti, remove litter and carry out maintenance work on the highway and rail transportation infrastructure in the corridor.
The stretch of interstate freeway was closed late Saturday night and reopened at noon on Sunday.