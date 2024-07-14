KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

I-84 Reopens After Graffiti Cleanup

July 14, 2024 4:51PM PDT
Crews work to remove graffiti along i-84 in Portland. (ODOT)

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that I-84, between I-5 and I-205 has reopened after more than 100 workers from six agencies worked through the night Saturday night to Sunday morning to cleanup graffiti, remove litter and carry out maintenance work on the highway and rail transportation infrastructure in the corridor.

The stretch of interstate freeway was closed late Saturday night and reopened at noon on Sunday.

