I-84 Eastbound Reopened At Troutdale; Winter Storm In Gorge Causes Some School Closures
Troutdale, Ore. – Update: I-84 Eastbound has just reopened at Troutdale around 6am this morning.
Major Traffic Alert this morning for truckers, transporters, and drivers on Portland’s eastside. All lanes of I-84 East are completely shutdown at Troutdale, because of bad weather. Several crashes have been reported near Bonnieville Dam and west of Cascade locks this morning. Follow the latest freeway closure updates on Tripcheck.
There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of the Gorge.
If you are a driver or a trucker stuck right now in Troutdale we want to hear from you. Please call the KXL newsroom and tell us how long you’ve been there and what you’re hauling. Call the KXL newsroom at 503-517-6280. Or email us your news tips – news@kxl.com
There are some schools closed and on two-hour delays Thursday morning. Read the full list here.
All eastbound lanes of I-84 are closed from Troutdale to Hood River because of ice and snow that accumulated overnight and caused several trucks to spinout near Bonneville Dam. The westbound lanes remain open but travelers should use caution. The stalled trucks have been removed and ODOT crews are using sand, salt and graders to smooth the road and break up ice potholes. We have no estimated time for re-opening the eastbound lanes but will do so only when the road is safe.
Read more from NWS:
Winter Storm Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
411 AM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
Western Columbia River Gorge-
Including the cities of Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls,
Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson
411 AM PST Thu Jan 16 2020
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Storm total snow accumulations
of up to 6 inches, heaviest east of Multnomah Falls. Storm total
ice accumulations of up to one third of an inch, heaviest in the
elevated terrain west of Multnomah Falls.
* WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult or impossible, as
closures have occurred as of 4 AM. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute. Visit tripcheck.com or wsdot.com for
the latest road information.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually transition to freezing
rain from west to east throughout the day. Temperatures may rise
above freezing this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.