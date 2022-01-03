I-84 Closure Extended Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is closed both directions between Troutdale and The Dalles due to extreme winter weather conditions.
The closure runs for 65 miles from milepost 17 to 82. Expect a lengthy closure as crews continue to assess conditions to determine when it is safe to reopen.
Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation describes the conditions as “Nasty”. Several trucks have had issues near Cascade Locks.
ODOT recommends staying home as long as possible when the weather is this unpredictable. Crews have been plowing snow, using sand and deicer. Travel conditions remain treacherous.
Our crews from the Gorge sent these pics. Underneath there is I-84. 😳
I-84 remains closed EB and WB from MP 17 near #Troutdale to MP 64 near #HoodRiver due to extreme winter weather including whiteout conditions & multiple crashes. Expect a lengthy closure. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/LrCGdhFcWy
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) January 3, 2022
Our crews from the Gorge sent these pics. Underneath there is I-84. 😳
I-84 remains closed EB and WB from MP 17 near #Troutdale to MP 64 near #HoodRiver due to extreme winter weather including whiteout conditions & multiple crashes. Expect a lengthy closure. #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/LrCGdhFcWy
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) January 3, 2022