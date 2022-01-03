      Weather Alert
Flood Watch In Effect For Metro & Willamette Valley

I-84 Closure Extended Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions

Jan 3, 2022 @ 12:09pm

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is closed both directions between Troutdale and The Dalles due to extreme winter weather conditions.

The closure runs for 65 miles from milepost 17 to 82.  Expect a lengthy closure as crews continue to assess conditions to determine when it is safe to reopen.

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation describes the conditions as “Nasty”.  Several trucks have had issues near Cascade Locks.

ODOT recommends staying home as long as possible when the weather is this unpredictable.  Crews have been plowing snow, using sand and deicer.  Travel conditions remain treacherous.

