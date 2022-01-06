      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

I-84 Closed Due To Landslide

Jan 6, 2022 @ 8:07am

Interstate 84 are closed between Troutdale past Multnomah Falls because of a landslide.

An Oregon Department of Transportation spokes person said it would take sometime to get the freeway back open. ODOT needs to clear the road and get a team of geologists on site to inspect the surrounding area.

