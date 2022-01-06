I-84 Closed Due To Landslide

Interstate 84 are closed between Troutdale past Multnomah Falls because of a landslide.
An Oregon Department of Transportation spokes person said it would take sometime to get the freeway back open. ODOT needs to clear the road and get a team of geologists on site to inspect the surrounding area.
I-84, from 7 Mi W of Cascade Locks to Troutdale, Closed, A landslide has all EB ln closed. Use an alternate route. … https://t.co/oyEmxvbzTl
— TripCheck – I-84 (@TripCheckI_84A) January 6, 2022
